At swimming trials, Ledekcy keeping an eye on NHL playoffs

8:30 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs. Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the New York Islanders. The team has advanced to the final four of the Stanley Cup playoffs, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series for the chance to take on either Las Vegas or Montreal in the final. Game 1 is Sunday afternoon. Katie Ledekcy will be watching from Omaha, where she is competing in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials that also begin Sunday.

Associated Press

