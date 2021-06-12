Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — The United States plans to push democratic allies to publicly call out China for forced labor practices as the Group of Seven leaders gather for day two of their summit in England. The leaders also will unveil an infrastructure plan meant to compete with Beijing’s efforts in the developing world. President Joe Biden is trying to get fellow democratic leaders at the seaside summit to present a more unified front to compete economically with China in the century ahead. The White House says Biden wants G-7 leaders to speak out in a single voice against forced labor practices targeting Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.