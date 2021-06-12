Grandma celebrates her 90th with a photoshoot

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (NBC) - A North Carolina family put together a photo shoot to celebrate their grandmother's 90th birthday.

Photographer Melissa Denny was approached by childhood friends about organizing a photo shoot for their grandmother's 90th birthday.

She jumped at the idea. They chose Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem as the location for the shoot.

Once posted to Facebook, the photos took off, getting over 48,000 shares and over 11,000 likes.

Denny said she just feels grateful to the family for making her a part of their grandmas special day.

"They actually had it all organized. They had all these ideas. They had the tutu. They ordered, everything you saw was from them. They had the shirt made, the cake, the fancy chair. They had cookies with her face on it. I knew people would like the photos, but I never expected it to take off like it did. But I mean, I am happy. I think the granddaughters are excited that it got so much love. I feel honored and privileged to be a part of it, and I am just thankful I got to meet G-MA, and it was just a really fun experience that I will never forget." Said Melissa Denny, Photographer.