Jeff Bezos will blast into space on rocket’s 1st crew flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos will blast into space next month on Blue Origin’s first flight with a crew, becoming the first person in the world to ride his own rocket.

The Amazon founder announced his intentions Monday and also invited his younger brother along.

Bezos says sharing the adventure with his brother, a firefighter who’s his best friend, will make it even more “meaningful.”

Blue Origin has successfully completed 15 test flights of its reusable New Shepard rockets from Texas.

On July 20, the Bezos brothers will launch alongside the winner of an online charity auction. That date coincides with the 52nd anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon

There’s no word yet on who else might fill the six-person capsule.