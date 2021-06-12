June 12: Iowa reports active COVID-19 cases drop to 2,726

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 5,844 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,416,563 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,745,419 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 127 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 372,516 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 363,693 have recovered, an increase of 214 in the last 24 hours.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2 additional virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's total to 6,097.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (363,693) and the number of deaths (6,097) from the total number of cases (372,516) shows there are currently 2,726 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 81 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is up from 73. Of those hospitalizations, 19 are in the ICU and 7 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.

