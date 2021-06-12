Authorities arrest suspect for robbing bank inside Tyson Foods in Dakota City, NE

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a bank robbery inside Tyson Foods.

Authorities say they were dispatched in the early morning hours of June 11 to the satellite branch of Siouxland Federal Credit Union inside the offices of the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.

When law enforcement arrived, they found 21-year-old Mike-Akeen Obed of Sioux City in the immediate area of the bank. They also found a red fabric bag with an undisclosed amount of cash that had been taken from the bank vault.

Obed was taken into custody and transported to the Dakota County Jail. He was booked on charges of:

Burglary

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree

Possession of Burglar's Tools

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the South Sioux City Police Department in apprehending this suspect.