Shelling at hospital in north Syria town kills at least 6

BEIRUT (AP) — Activists and a medical group say shells have hit a hospital in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed fighters, killing at least six people, including two medical staff. It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which came from areas where government troops and Kurdish-led fighters are deployed. The Syrian American Medical Association, an aid group that assists health centers in opposition areas, said al-Shifaa Hospital in the town of Afrin was targeted by two missiles. That resulted in multiple injuries and casualties, including the medical staff who were killed, the group added. At least four medical staff were also injured, the aid group said.