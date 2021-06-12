Sioux City Bandits dominate Wyoming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In their first home game in nearly a month, the Sioux City Bandits beat the Wyoming Mustangs 60-20.

The Bandits dominated the first half, jumping out to a commanding 31-7 lead and never looked back. Dillon Turner threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Damond Powell tallied five catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 29 rushing yards. Jeff Mack ran the ball six times for 12 yards and two scores.

Defensively for the Bandits, Xavier Spann tallied a pick six. Fardan Allen also came away with an interception. The Bandits tallied six sacks as a team and held the Mustangs to just 85 total yards of offense.

The Bandits improve to 5-4 on the season. They will travel to Salina on June 19th before returning home to face Omaha in the regular season finale.