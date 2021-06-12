Sioux City Symphony hosts “Season Reveal” event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Symphony made several announcements at their "Season Reveal" event Saturday evening.

The party was hosted at the Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, where guests were greeted with an assortment of food and cocktails as they anxiously awaited the big reveal.

Several symphony leaders spoke at the party including Maestro Ryan Haskins. Haskins announced the upcoming line-up for the Symphony's 2021-2022 season.

"Well one of our main goals and mission is to serve a diverse community. So, we of course always program classical, the great classics, but we really worked hard to involve everybody," says Richard Steinbach.

This year's line-up may be the biggest season to date at the symphony. The performances feature several classical composers such as Beethoven, Vivaldi, and Tchaikovsky.

However, this coming season they are not sticking to just classical tunes.

Don Felder of the Eagles will be performing along with an ABBA cover band, Christmas with the Symphony, and a live film concert of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone while the Sioux City Symphony plays the score to the film as it is playing.

The live film concert will be the last event of their 2021-2022 season and will be hosted at the Tyson Event Center in June of 2022.

"Yes, this is quite a year. We went back and fourth a little bit of should we do a smaller season because of COVID? And we said no, we are going to go full force. People are ready and we have actually lined up one of the biggest season we have ever done," says Steinbach.

Symphony leaders say that tickets officially go on sale Saturday, June 12 after their concert concludes in the evening.

Tickets will be available on their website and at the box office following the concert.