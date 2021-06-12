Thai capital to lift more restrictions against virus spread

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has announced that some restrictions to protect against the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted in the capital Bangkok early next week. In a Facebook post Saturday, he that enterprises allowed to reopen Monday include museums, parks and beauty clinics. Thailand is contending with a third wave of the coronavirus that began in April and has accounted for more then 80% of the country’s total cases and 90% of total deaths. The prime minister says the government is considering final approval for the southern resort island of Phuket to allow visits by vaccinated foreigners without quarantining them on arrival, which is otherwise set to begin on July 1.