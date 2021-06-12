The weekend closes with hotter temperatures but fairly low humidity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have seen a beautiful Saturday with highs back in the 80s and low humidity.



We will keep a clear sky through the night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Sunday stays mostly sunny with temperatures again climbing back to near 90 degrees.



The humidity should stay pretty low though.



There will be a weak cold front passing through late in the day and there is a small chance that we manage to get a thunderstorm to pop up as we head into the early evening.



The best chance for a storm would be in western Siouxland but it is likely that most, if not all, of Siouxland stays dry.



We look to stay hot with more humidity moving in as we start off next week.



When we could next see rain move through on News 4 tonight.