Eight-year-old in Ankeny finds pipe bomb in her neighborhood

ANKENY, Iowa (CNN) - An 8-year-old Ankeny, Iowa girl could have been seriously injured when she found an explosive device in her neighborhood.

"I saw something in the streets that I thought was a dead squirrel. And then went to go look at it and that, and then it wasn't a dead squirrel. It was something wrapped up in tape in cardboard." Said Maya Buffington.

Luckily, Maya knew what to do.

"I thought I had to get away fast. And go tell my mom." Said Buffington.

Her mom called 911.

A lot of other kids live around Waywin Drive. Like Cavion Mure, who loves riding his bike in the area.

“That could have been easily explosion on and hurt a kid, so it's just crazy. You don't think in this neighborhood that's gonna happen." Said Tracey Mure, Cavion’s dad.

Ankeny Police notified neighbors. Who had reported hearing multiple explosions over the past few months. Police aren't saying what this device was.

Coming a little more than 3 months after APD was found and detonated outside a polling site.

They're investigating any possible connection.

"Nothing's been ruled out. But we don't have anything that points directly connected. But we don't have anything that says it's not"

Police say they weren't made from the same material. Police have been in contact with people in the neighborhood who have surveillance cameras.