England players booed for taking a knee despite plea by team

LONDON (AP) — Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium have booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia. The boos came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture. Croatia’s players did not take a knee. The English Football Associated told fans ahead of the game that the team is taking a knee “as a mechanism of peacefully protesting against discrimination, injustice and inequality. This is personally important to the players and the values the team collectively represents.” Some fans claim taking a knee is a political act.