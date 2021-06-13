Four shot in Ohio Saturday night, including two kids

CINCINNATI, OH (NBC) - Two children are recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati, Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the intersection of McHenry Ave and Fyffe Ave around 6:15 p.m.

The shooting left two males injured. A six-year-old and eight-year-old were also hit during the incident.

They were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The two adults are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

So far there's no word of any suspects. An investigation into the shooting is underway.