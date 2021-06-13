Leeds Days holds third day of activities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Festivities continued for the third day of Leeds Days today.

There was a car show and a community fair taking place on and near Floyd Boulevard in Leeds.

Those attending the car show could take a look at over 120 classic cars of all makes and models.

Some cars featured were various Firebirds, Corvettes, and even a Plymouth made an appearance.

The community fair offered multiple vendors with a little something for everyone.

Organizers say its just nice to be out with the neighborhood again.

"See your neighbors for once on a positive level, versus being angry at your neighbor over the lawn or something. Now, you see them when you're doing the car show, the duck splash you're doing the movie night whatever else." Said Barry Bahlke.

Other events that took place over the weekend included a movie night, a duck splash raffle and a parade.