Local secondhand store hosts Sunny Sunday Swap Meets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Singing Hills Secondhand Finds and Furnishings hosted the Sunny Sunday Swap Meet.

The event is every Sunday in June, July, and August. Taking place from noon to 4 pm at the field near Singing Hills Second Hand Finds and Furnishings.

Those attending can purchase a variety of goods ranging from books and toys to handmade crafts and signs.

"For us its like a garage sale, whereas for other people here they kind of do it for at least an avid hobby if not a living." Said John Polifka.

If you missed this swap meet, the next one will be next Sunday starting at noon.