Officials push Nebraska to complete long-delayed expressways

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in northeast Nebraska continue to press the state to complete it’s long-delayed system of four-lane expressways to connect every community larger than 15.000 people to an Interstate. About 178 miles of the 600-mile system remains undone 33 years after the expressway system was launched back in 1988. Concerns about the projects prompted a group of state senators and a lobbying group of area businesses and cities , called 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska, to push for progress in the Legislature this spring. Transportation Department officials say progress is being made even if it’s not coming as fast as some want.