Other than a sprinkle possibility tonight, hot weather dominates headlines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s another warm day in what will be another warm week across Siouxland.

We saw plenty of sunshine for our Sunday as highs made it into the 90s for most of the area.

We’ll see a few clouds move in tonight and we can’t rule out some isolated sprinkles although most of us will stay dry with lows in the low 60s.

After some Monday morning clouds, we’ll clear things out and with lots of afternoon sunshine we’ll see highs near 90.

Highs on Tuesday will also be near 90 under mostly sunny skies and the wind will stay very light for both Monday and Tuesday.

A little stronger wind will develop on Wednesday and temperatures will get even warmer with highs in the low 90s.

We could see a chance of a bit of rain by Wednesday night and Thursday.

