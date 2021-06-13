Police are investigating reports of shots fired Saturday night on the city’s west side

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Casselman St.

Police say they responded to reports of a large party with fighting and shots fired. When police arrived to the 3000 block of Casselman they found evidence of shots being fired.

Police say most people involved had fled the area and no injuries had been reported.

As of now, no charges have been following the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Dept.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.