Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries

1:24 pm National news from the Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed in the premises of a school in the province of Asir near the kingdom’s southern border. The department of Civil Defense in Asir said no injuries were reported. Its statement accused the Iran-backed Houthis of launching the drone from inside Yemen. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition began bombing Yemen’s Houthis and entered the conflict the following year. The war has killed more than 130,000 people in Yemen and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Associated Press

