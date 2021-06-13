Swiss vote on whether to hike taxes to fight climate change

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters are casting ballots in a referendum that would hike fees and taxes on fuels that generate carbon dioxide. It comes as their rich Alpine country experiences an outsized impact from the fallout of climate change. The proposal would revise and strengthen an existing law that aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 2030. It’s one of several measures facing voters nationwide on Sunday in the latest referendums in Swiss democracy. Polls suggest that most voters back the measure on CO2, but the margin narrowed in May. Among other issues on nationwide ballots is a referendum on the government’s COVID-19 law, which critics say is too expensive, and another on improving drinking water.