Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chase Kalisz is heading back to the Olympics after winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of the U.S. swimming trials in Omaha. Cheered on by Michael Phelps, Kalisz trailed top qualifier Carson Foster at the midway point of the race before surging to the lead on the breaststroke. He held it to the end on the freestyle. Another former University of Georgia swimmer, Jay Litherland, tracked down Foster over the final 25 meters to claim the expected second spot on the Olympic team. Foster settled for third — out of the Olympics.