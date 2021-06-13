University of Iowa physicists prove where the mysterious origins of the Northern Lights come from

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- For centuries, the world has been in awe of the Northern Lights, and finally, their mysterious origin has been proven by University of Iowa physicists.

UI physicists have proven the lights are produced by powerful electromagnetic waves that accelerate electrons toward earth during geomagnetic storms.

In 1946, this explanation was merely just a theory put forward by one Russian scientists.

Now proven, scientists will be able to re-create an Aurora Borealis using a large plasma device at the UCLA Lab.

Their goal will be to tackle predicting how strong a particular geomagnetic storm will be.

CNN contributed to this story.