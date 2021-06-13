Vols 3rd team to lock up CWS bid; Virginia-DBU series tied

Tennessee became the third team to clinch a spot in the College World Series. The Volunteers beat LSU 15-6 to sweep their NCAA super regional in Knoxville, Tennessee. Vanderbilt and Stanford closed out their super regionals on Saturday. The Southeastern Conference remains on track to have a record five teams in the CWS. Tennessee’s opener in Omaha, Nebraska, next weekend will be against the winner of the super regional between Virginia and Dallas Baptist. Virginia won 4-0 Sunday to force a deciding third game Monday.