1 person dead following motorcycle crash in Emmet County, IA

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A motorcycle crash over the weekend in rural Emmet County, Iowa has resulted in the death of an Estherville man.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a 2003 Harley-Davidson driven by 64-year-old Michael Schubert was traveling eastbound on 230th Street when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve.

The sheriff says the motorcycle left the roadway and entered the ditch. Schubert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schubert had been reported missing to authorities around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after not returning from a motorcycle ride the day before. An investigation into his disappearance was initiated and shortly after 10:38 p.m. Sunday the accident scene was discovered.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the accident remains under investigation.