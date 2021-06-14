After Senate review, questions persist about Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate report released last week details security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and recommends how to fix them. But it has only added to the unanswered questions about the attack, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s win. The Senate report detailed broad failures across government and law enforcement. But it was narrowly focused and did not examine the broader motivations of the rioters who broke in or Trump’s role as he spread lies about his election defeat.