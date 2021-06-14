Egypt court upholds death sentences for 12 over 2013 sit-in

CAIRO (AP) — State media reports that Egypt’s highest criminal court has upheld the death sentence for 12 people involved in a 2013 protest by Islamists, including leaders of the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. The 12 were convicted and sentenced in a mass trial in 2018 for involvement in a sit-in protest that was violently dispersed by security forces in an operation that left hundreds dead. The case resulted in 739 people being convicted on an array of charges ranging from murder to damaging property. The Court of Cassation on Monday also overturned death sentences for 31 others in the same case, giving them life in prison instead.