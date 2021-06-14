Skip to Content

Ferrari enters luxury fashion, targeting uninitiated youth

4:19 am National news from the Associated Press

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari V12 production cars remained suspended over the factory floor as the 74-year-old luxury carmaker launched a new era as a lifestyles brand. The Italian company famed for its Formula 1 racing machines and luxury street cars unveiled its first ready-to-wear collection aimed at a younger generation that might not be aware of its Formula 1 racing pedigree and coveted performance street cars. Models walked along the halted production line in a symbolic gesture that underlined the creative interplay between Ferrari’s long lineage of sleek, curved automotive bodies and the fashion line by creative director Rocco Iannone. 

