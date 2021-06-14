GM exec: company to announce more battery plants this week

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors President Mark Reuss says his company plans to announce more U.S. battery factories later this week. He didn’t give any details about where the factories would be located or exactly what they would manufacture. He spoke in a weekend interview at an IndyCar race on an island park near downtown Detroit. Company spokesman Jim Cain wouldn’t comment Monday on the announcements, but said GM has previously stated it would build more factories to add battery capacity as electric vehicle sales grow. GM has set a goal to stop selling internal-combustion passenger vehicles by 2035.