June 14: Nebraska reports 45% of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 858,959 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 7,085 since Friday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 45.1% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,751,853 vaccine doses. As of Monday morning, 96,414 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 55 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,847 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 45 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down from 48 reported on Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows two additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, bringing its total to 2,258.