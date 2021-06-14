Los Angeles dentist charged with sex assaults on patients

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles dentist has been charged with sexually abusing nine women while they were undergoing procedures. Emad Fathy Moawad was charged with more than a dozen counts Monday. The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that between 2013 andd 2018, Moawad molested patients ranging from 27 to 73 years old, mainly low-income and immigrant women. The Los Angeles Times says a woman who sued Moawad alleged that he repeatedly groped her while she was under anesthesia, and that once she even ran from the room to escape him. Moawad hasn’t entered a plea to the criminal charges.