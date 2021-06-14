Man found dead on Highway 75 Monday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa, found a man dead laying on the roadway on Highway 75 on Monday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says at 3:08 a.m. their office received a 911 call from a motorist advising they hit something in the roadway at the 29000 block of Highway 75.

A short time later another 911 call came in, saying there was a person laying in the roadway and had been struck at the same location.

Authorities reponded and found a dead male. The person was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital.

Authorities say names are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The accident is under investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.