Mississippi: Ex-lawmaker killed near home of slain relative

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi lawmaker has been found shot to death in a rural area outside the burned home where her sister-in-law was found dead after Christmas. Ashley Henley was a Republican who served in the state House from January 2016 to January 2020 from a district in DeSoto County. The North Mississippi Herald was first to report that Henley’s body was found Sunday night in rural Yalobusha County, about 70 miles south of DeSoto County. Her body was outside the home where the body of her sister-in-law Kristina Michelle Jones was found Dec. 26.