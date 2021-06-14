Northeast Community College offering debt forgiveness program

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Community College is now offering a one-time debt forgiveness program for students who attended the college in the past. But they need to meet certain qualifications in order to participate.

If any student who was enrolled before 2020 did not finish at Northeast, and owes money to the college, they are eligible to participate in the program.

Once a student is enrolled in the program, and they pay their new semester fees or get a payment plan set up, 50% of their previous debt is forgiven for each of the two semesters completed.

College administrators said this is a way to give people an option to go back to college, who thought they couldn't go back anymore.

"This is an opportunity for people to increase their annual income by completing a degree, be it an associates degree or a pathway to a bachelor's degree because we know that when people earn those degrees, they do increase their annual income," said Dr. Leah Barrett, President of Northeast Community College.

Dr. Barrett said right now about 475 students are eligible for the program. The deadline to apply for the program is July 30.