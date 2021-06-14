Paris Jackson says paparazzi caused her long-term trauma

NEW YORK (AP) — Paris Jackson has revealed she suffers long-term anxiety and trauma from enduring countless camera clicks from paparazzi since she was a child. Jackson stops by “Red Table Talk” for a frank discussion about living under the media glare. The daughter of Michael Jackson has a one-on-one discussion with fellow paparazzi target and friend Willow Smith on Wednesday’s edition of the online talk show that airs on Facebook Watch. Smith and Jackson have forged a bond over growing up with parents in the spotlight, and over love of music, modeling, and issues like mental health, sexuality and body image.