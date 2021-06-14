The Latest: Cyprus bans entry to recent India travelers

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus has banned entry of anyone who has been to or passed through India in the previous two weeks of travelling to thwart the spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

In a directive issued on Monday, the Cypriot government said the ban excludes Cypriot citizens and their families, European Union citizens and foreign nationals who live permanently in Cyprus.

However, they either must undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding a flight to Cyprus, be tested for the virus on arrival or remain under a 10-day quarantine from the date of their arrival at quarters designated by authorities. Quarantine costs will be covered by the Cypriot government.

Cyprus has already confirmed the presence of the Indian COVID-19 variant within the community, although the U.K. variant remains the most widespread. More than 40% of Cyprus’ population of around 900,000 has been fully vaccinated.

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization said the number of new coronavirus cases reported have now dropped for the past seven weeks, the longest such period of decline since the pandemic began.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the drop, but said the number of COVID-19 deaths weren’t falling as quickly and said the vastly unequal access to coronavirus vaccines was threatening further progress.

“The virus is moving faster than the global (vaccine) distribution,” Tedros said. He called for political leaders to commit to immunizing at least 70% of the world’s population by the time of next year’s G7 meeting.

Tedros welcomed the 870 million doses of vaccines G7 leaders promised to the U.N.-backed initiative known as COVAX this weekend, but said 11 billion doses were needed, noting that more than 10,000 people are still being killed by COVID-19 every day.

“There are enough doses of vaccine to drive down transmission and save many lives if they’re used in the right places for the right people,” he said, emphasizing that health workers and those most vulnerable in poor countries should be immunized first. Tedros has previously urged rich countries to skip vaccinating their teenagers and children and to donate those doses immediately to the developing world.

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania on Monday reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus infections in more than a year at just 50 new cases, authorities said.

The country has seen a dramatic drop in daily infections in recent weeks, tapering down from as many as 5,000 daily infections in April to around just two hundred through June.

The drop runs alongside the authority’s ongoing vaccination campaign which has so far seen more than 8.5 million vaccine doses administered to Romania’s population of more than 19 million. Over the past month, however, vaccination uptake has slowed considerably, raising concerns about vaccine hesitancy.

Since the start of the pandemic, Romania has reported more than one million COVID-19 infections, and more than 31,000 people have died.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World in Florida is making it easier to see smiles again, but guests still can’t hug the characters.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who are vaccinated, though Disney workers won’t require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website.

Visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions. All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner, the resort’s aerial gondola, according to the latest guidelines.

The decision on masks is Disney World’s latest tweak to the virus-related safety rules it created when the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020. Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the outbreak and reopened last summer with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last month, Disney officials started allowing visitors to go without masks outdoors. Disney officials said they expect to ease up on physical distancing guidelines in the near future.

“It’s important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable,” the company said on its website. “We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again.”

TEHRAN — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country has approved an emergency use of its first domestically developed coronavirus vaccine that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against COVID-19.

The emergency authorization was approved after the country faced with problems from importing enough vaccines.

The TV quotes the health minister, Saeed Namaki as saying, “Permission to use the Iranian vaccine COVIran Barekat was issued yesterday.”

Iranian pharmaceutical company Shifafarmed made the vaccine based on deactivated virus, and the first study of the safety and effectiveness began in late December.

Iran has also said it is working on a vaccine with cooperation from a foreign country. Namaki said that another vaccine, produced jointly by Iran and Cuba, will join the country’s vaccine package in the next week.

Iran’s local vaccine research has gained urgency as officials allege that heavy American sanctions will hamper the Islamic Republic’s mass inoculation efforts. Although Iran retains routes to vaccines, including through its participation in COVAX, an international initiative designed to distribute vaccines to countries regardless of their wealth, international banks and financial institutions are reluctant to deal with Iran for fear of American penalties. Under COVAX rules, Iran could at a maximum order enough doses to vaccinate half of its 82 million people.

BERLIN — Germany has recorded its lowest number of new daily coronavirus infections in nearly nine months, and officials are floating the possibility of loosening mask-wearing rules.

The Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control center, said Monday that 549 new cases were reported over the previous 24 hours. It’s the first time since Sept. 21 that the figure has been under 1,000, though it’s typical for numbers over the weekend to be relatively low because fewer tests are conducted and reported.

Germany has reported more than 3.7 million cases since the pandemic began. Another 10 deaths brought the country’s toll to 89,844.

Infection figures have declined sharply in recent weeks and a discussion has started about the future of mask-wearing rules. Health Minister Jens Spahn told the Funke newspaper group that a step-by-step approach should be taken, with rules to wear them outdoors lifted first. He said they could be dropped “little by little” indoors in areas with very low infections and high vaccination rates.

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he felt reassured by other Group of Seven leaders showing “firm support” to his determination to host the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Suga told reporters while in Britain for the G-7 Summit that he explained to other leaders Japan’s commitment to ensure through virus control measures that the Games would be safe and secure.

“I’m feeling reassured by the firm support I received from all the other leaders,” Suga said Sunday before heading back to Tokyo. “I have renewed my determination to make the Tokyo Games a success at any cost.”

With the Olympic coming up in about 40 days, Tokyo and other Japanese metro areas are under a state of emergency because of the number of infections and the resulting pressure on medical systems. Japan’s vaccinations are beginning to pick up, but less than 5% percent of population was fully vaccinated through last week.

Suga is expected to decide later this week whether to extend or lift the emergency measures in Tokyo and other areas that are set to end on June 20.

Japan has had about 774,000 COVID-19 cases and 14,000 deaths.

BEIRUT — Lebanon has vaccinated a daily record of people against COVID-19, raising its total shots administered past 1 million.

The Health Ministry said nearly 23,000 people were vaccinated on Sunday alone on the third weekend of a COVID-19 vaccination “marathon” to speed up inoculations.

The ministry invited all residents who are 53 and older as well as people with special needs who are 16 and older to get Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Lebanon, a small country with a population of 6 million including 1 million Syrian refugees, has registered more than 542,000 cases of coronavirus infection and nearly 7,800 deaths since February 2020.

Lebanon began a vaccination campaign in February and so far 317,000 have received two shots and nearly 684,000 have taken one shot.

CARBIS BAY, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain wants further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that at the moment the country doesn’t believe it came from a lab.

Speaking at the end of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson says that while it doesn’t look as if this particular disease came from a lab, the world needs to “keep an open mind.”

Though the notion was once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now under a new U.S. investigation ordered by President Joe Biden.

The G-7 leaders endorsed calls for a “timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based” further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Many scientists still believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans.