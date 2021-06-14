Virginia staves off elimination for 6th time to reach CWS
No team’s road to Omaha was as bumpy as Virginia’s. The Cavaliers staved off elimination for the sixth time in eight NCAA Tournament games by beating Dallas Baptist 5-2 in Game 3 of their super regional to advance to the College World Series. Virginia is playing its best baseball after struggling early. The Cavs were 11-14 and 4-12 in ACC play on April 1. They are 24-11 since. They went into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 regional seed. They won four straight in regionals after losing their first game. Then they dropped the first game to Dallas Baptist before winning the next two.