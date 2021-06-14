NC St, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona lock up CWS bids; Hogs out

North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee and Arizona wrapped up their NCAA super regionals and locked up spots in the College World Series. NC State knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas with a 3-2 win in a deciding Game 3. Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 and Texas beat South Florida 12-4 to complete two-game sweeps. Arizona closed out a three-game series against Mississippi with a 16-3 victory. Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force deciding third games Monday. Vanderbilt and Stanford clinched CWS berths Saturday.