Asian shares mixed after tech giants nudge S&P to new high

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia, with Chinese markets losing ground, after gains in several big-name tech companies including Apple helped nudge the S&P 500 to another record high. Investors are watching for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy setting meeting this week. Tokyo gained nearly 1% while Shanghai lost 0.9%. Jitters over tensions between China and the U.S. are weighing on sentiment. On Monday, the Nasdaq rose 0.7%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks fell. Trading has been choppy as investors gauge the strength of the economic recovery and whether emerging signs of inflation will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve believes.