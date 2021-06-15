Car bomb explodes inside Colombia military base; 36 injured

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Military officials in Colombia say a car bomb exploded inside a base in the Colombian border town of Cucuta leaving 36 people injured, including three in critical condition. Defense Minister Diego Molano described the blast as a “vile terrorist attack” that targeted Colombian soldiers and sought to injure as many troops as possible. Molano said the National Liberation Army, Colombia’s largest remaining rebel group, was likely behind the attack, though he did not provide any evidence to support that claim. He also said dissident members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia could have been involved.