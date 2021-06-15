Crews battling fire at pipe organ builder in Lake City, IA

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Lake City, Iowa at a local pipe organ builder.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to KTIV that crews are battling a fire at Dobson Pipe Organ Builders.

No word yet on any injuries connected to the fire. Viewer submitted photos show the building on fire.

According to the company's website, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders constructs pipe organs for churches, schools, public spaces and private individuals.

Lake City is located northeast of Carroll.

The video above was submitted to us by Audra Kae Zeitler Hughes. KTIV app users can view the video here.