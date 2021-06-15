Denmark coach steps up UEFA criticism over game resumption

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has stepped up his criticism of UEFA for not giving his players the option to postpone the game against Finland in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse. Denmark was given the option by UEFA to either resume Saturday evening or come back at noon on Sunday. That has led to widespread anger in Denmark. Hjulmand says “the only real leadership would have been to put the players on a bus and send them home.” He pointed out that “with corona cases it’s possible to postpone a game for 48 hours. But with cardiac arrest, apparently it’s not.”