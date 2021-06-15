DOJ wants death penalty reinstated for Boston Marathon bomber

(CNN) — The Biden Administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzokhar Tsarnaev.

A federal appellate court reversed that sentence in July 2020, citing jury selection issues including a failure to screen jurors for bias.

The judge said Tsarnaev would remain in prison for life and should be given a new penalty-phase trial.

He was convicted in 2015 in the deaths of three people at the 2013 Boston Marathon, and the death of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer several days later.

Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued Tuesday the lower court’s reversal of the death sentence was improper.

The Trump Administration had also asked the justices to step in on the case before the election.

Lawyers for Tsarnaev have until August 20 to file their brief and the case will be heard next term which begins in October.