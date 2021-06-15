Airbus-Boeing deal still leaves other US-EU rifts unresolved

BRUSSELS (AP) — The deal the United States and the European Union reached Tuesday to end their long-running rift over their subsidies to Boeing and Airbus will mean the phase-out of billions in punitive tariffs. It will ease trans-Atlantic tensions. And it will allow the two sides to focus on a common economic threat: China. But the breakthrough leaves other trade frictions between the U.S. and the EU unresolved. Most prominently, the import taxes that President Donald Trump imposed on European steel and aluminum three years ago have been left in place by President Joe Biden. Whether progress on that vexing issue can be resolved soon remains unclear.