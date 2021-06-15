The Latest: EU, US reach deal to end Airbus-Boeing dispute

The United States and the European Union have reached a deal to end a damaging dispute over subsidies to rival plane makers Boeing and Airbus and phase out billions of dollars in punitive tariffs. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Tuesday that the two sides have come to terms on a five-year agreement to suspend the tariffs at the center of the dispute. Tai spoke as U.S. President Joe Biden met with EU leaders in Brussels on Tuesday. The dispute saw tit-for-tat duties slapped on a range of companies that have nothing to do with aircraft production, from French winemakers to U.S. spirits producers.