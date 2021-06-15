Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water. The judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit by Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states say the administration bypassed bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken. The decision is a blow to Democratic President Joe Biden’s efforts to rapidly transition the nation away from fossil fuels and thereby stave off the worst effects of climate change, including catastrophic droughts, floods and wildfires. Louisiana’s Republican attorney general hailed the decision as a victory for energy workers.