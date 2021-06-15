France: Sarkozy denies wrongdoing in campaign funding trial

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has appeared in court, denying wrongdoing and showing anger at accusations, during a trial over the allegedly illegal financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande. Sarkozy made his first appearance Tuesday at the trial which started last month. The Paris court seeks to determine whether he was informed of the system of false invoices that was meant to cover up the overspending. An angry Sarkozy said he had the political leadership of the campaign, but was not involved into organization and logistical details.