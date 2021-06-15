Going solo: Mitchell bounces back with Olympian time trial

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jake Mitchell produced a blistering performance in a 400-meter freestyle time trial after all the scheduled races were done on Day 3 of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. His performance will likely result in his first trip to the Olympics and was especially satisfying after flopped on his first try. Even though he was the runner-up to Kieran Smith, his time wasn’t good enough to meet the Olympic standard. He went more than 2 seconds faster on the redo.