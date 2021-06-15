Governor Ricketts Stops in Humphrey for event at community center

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Tuesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was in Humphrey, Nebraska, declaring June as Dairy Month in the state. But he wasn't the only person delivering an important message at the event.

Representatives from the University of Nebraska shared the results of a recent dairy economic development study. That study examined the potential impact of expanding dairy processing in the state. Ricketts says although there are some dairy processing plants in the state, they would like to see more.

"We have other dairy processing plants here in Nebraska but what we want to do is expand it so that we can add more dairy herds on so if we can add more processing plants, we can also expand the size of the herd here. The herd has expanded over the last few years. We've gone from about 50,000 head to about 59,000 head but we'd like to see that expand further" ssaid Governor Ricketts.

The study looked at what would happen if dairy plants were placed in Northeast Nebraska in cities like Norfolk, Grand Island and South Sioux City. The results came back that the potential economic impact could be large in any of these 3 communities, resulting in adding hundreds of millions of dollars or even over a billion dollars to the state economy.



Mark McHargue, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau says this is something state needs to come together on.

"If we just say that its a problem let's work on it, that's not good enough. We need a goal, I think we all understand that and we as a state need to come together. First of all do we want to expand dairy? And if we want to, what's the time frame? I'd say 5 years let's put a marker out there of a certain amount of growth and let's tackle it" said McHargue.

Both McHargue and Governor Ricketts agree that the state can handle the expansion of dairy processing.