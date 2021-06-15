Healthbeat 4: Orthopedic urgent care

Dakota Dunes, South Dakota (KTIV) -- "And then as we look here, the one you hear in athletes is the ACL and that's this ligament here. That's what holds your knees stable here when you're making pivoting moves -- cutting, running, jumping."

A torn ACL or Meniscus are two common knee injuries. It's also a place where we feel aches and pains like arthritis, the wear and tear between two of the major bones in the knee. At times, applying an ice pack or heating pad just won't solve the problem.

Sometimes, injuries affecting your knees, ankles, wrists, and muscles are serious enough, they can't be taken care of at home.

Injuries can happen, whether you're playing sports or doing chores around the house, but it doesn't always require a trip to a hospital Emergency Room.

"Sprains, strains, broken bones, chronic back pain, your knee hurts, all those things will get you checked in. Just check in urgent care, no appointment needed," said Trae Bergh, CNOS Physician Assistant Specialist.

Bergh says medical professionals at orthopedic urgent care facilities take X-Rays, conduct exams, or contact a doctor, if that's the best route for the patient.

So how do you know if you should head to urgent care or the ER?

"I always tell people, unless there's a bone sticking out or you're bleeding, we'll see it. If you got a bone sticking out, that's probably appropriate to go to the ER," said Bergh.

Bergh says lately, more people have been seeking treatment for their orthopedic injuries. Since COVID-19 restrictions have been scaled way back and more people are getting vaccinated, they're starting to move around again and get outdoors. However, sometimes, that movement is too soon, too much and too fast.

"So as far as the pandemic, it was interesting for us. We saw that influx of sports starting after the delay, and we saw a lot of sprains and strains. You know, you haven't thrown a baseball for three months off, and then you started throwing at tournaments," said Bergh.

This time of year, injuries caused by outdoor activities are more common. Even though orthopedic urgent care facilities are equipped to handle your injuries, there are ways to avoid making that trip.

"We would just say that to start low and go slow. Meaning just you know, if you haven't ran for a few few months or a year, I won't tell you to go out and run five miles that first day likely, you know, you're gonna have issues. So I would start with something more simple," said Bergh.

Insurance is accepted at the orthopedic urgent care facility in Dakota Dunes, which is open, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It's not a place to go if you have a cold or the flu.